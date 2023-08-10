Truist Financial Corp Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

