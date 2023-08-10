Truist Financial Corp Has $11.93 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,999 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $11,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 152.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0451 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

