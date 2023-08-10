Truist Financial Corp Has $12.01 Million Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $12,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 395.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 41,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 293.2% during the first quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,062,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $151.31 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $104.62 and a 1 year high of $159.57. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.50.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.2167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.