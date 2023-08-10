Truist Financial Corp Has $12.09 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,394 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $49.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.07.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. StockNews.com lowered Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

