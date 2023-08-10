Truist Financial Corp Has $12.47 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 6,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $178.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32 and a beta of 1.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.71.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,285.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total value of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

