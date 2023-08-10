Truist Financial Corp Has $12.76 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $12,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AON in the first quarter valued at $721,085,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $341,922,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in AON by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 658,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,618,000 after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

NYSE:AON opened at $316.98 on Thursday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

