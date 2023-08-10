Truist Financial Corp Has $12.95 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,414 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $12,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 89.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 848 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

UBER stock opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.59, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.29.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $347,944.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,571,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on UBER shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.03.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

