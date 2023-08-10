Truist Financial Corp Has $12 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,829,000 after acquiring an additional 269,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,893.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,131 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFAV opened at $67.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

