Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,709 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,846,000 after buying an additional 4,466,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 13,605.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 402,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,902,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 475,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,341,000 after purchasing an additional 283,756 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $127.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.42. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

