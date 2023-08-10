Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,971.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

