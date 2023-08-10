Truist Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 527,381 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $11,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 2,130.1% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 432,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Radian Group Stock Up 0.2 %

RDN stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.95.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.10 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 54.83% and a return on equity of 17.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $834,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Ray sold 32,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $834,916.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,738.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,892 shares of company stock worth $2,796,829. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Profile

(Free Report)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

Featured Stories

