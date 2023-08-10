Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Avient by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Avient by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
Avient Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of AVNT stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73.
Avient Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
About Avient
Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
