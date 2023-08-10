Truist Financial Corp Purchases 104,178 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 357,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,767,000 after buying an additional 1,075,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

