Truist Financial Corp Purchases 1,624 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $650,058,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $511,957,000 after purchasing an additional 47,501 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ALB. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ALB opened at $194.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.80.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.