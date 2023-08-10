Truist Financial Corp Purchases 18,736 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $11,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

WTFC stock opened at $82.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $76.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $97.81.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38. The company had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.16 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

