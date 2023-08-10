Truist Financial Corp Purchases 6,956 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 90.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,843,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,271 shares during the last quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 13.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 452,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 71.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

