Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,235 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,869,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VCEB opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1948 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.