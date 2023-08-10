Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,846 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 214,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,846 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, CEO Adena T. Friedman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock worth $740,540. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.05.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.64%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

