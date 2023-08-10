Truist Financial Corp Sells 14,340 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in MasTec were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 139.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 121.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.90.

MasTec stock opened at $93.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.23.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

