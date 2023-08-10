Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,858 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 129,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,312,000 after buying an additional 721,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,809,000 after acquiring an additional 219,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,185,000 after acquiring an additional 200,483 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $104.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $69.30 and a 12 month high of $106.66.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,109.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.62.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

