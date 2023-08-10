Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,931 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,931 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $69.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

