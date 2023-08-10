Truist Financial Corp Sells 775 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in IDEX were worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $222.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.65. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

