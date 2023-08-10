Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.40, but opened at $64.12. Twilio shares last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 5,428,125 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.26.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares in the company, valued at $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,644.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

