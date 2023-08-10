U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Shares Down 0.4%

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.36 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 3,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.47.

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63.

About U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Vident U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (PPTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally-selected and -weighted US-listed equities that derive income from the ownership or management of real estate. PPTY was launched on Mar 24, 2018 and is managed by Vident.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.