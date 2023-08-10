Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.60.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.
About Ubisoft Entertainment
Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.
