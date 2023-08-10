Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Udemy alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on UDMY

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

In other Udemy news, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,781,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,188,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Kenneth Hirschman sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,866.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $161,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,781,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,188,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,006 shares of company stock worth $1,476,427. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Udemy by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Udemy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of UDMY stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.78. Udemy has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Udemy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.