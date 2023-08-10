UFP Industries, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) – Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. UFP Industries has a 52 week low of $66.17 and a 52 week high of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $391,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 360,545 shares in the company, valued at $31,403,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

