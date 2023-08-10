United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $7.21. United Insurance shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 1,730,434 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Insurance

United Insurance Trading Up 28.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $312.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.66 million for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 977.92% and a negative net margin of 38.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1,040.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

(Get Free Report)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.