Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,147 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 380,257 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,225 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 84,775 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $37.11 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $619,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

