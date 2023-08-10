V2X (NYSE:VVX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 28387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.

The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

