V2X (NYSE:VVX) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $56.75 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 28387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.33.
The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $977.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in V2X during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V2X during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.
