VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EGY opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $469.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.46. VAALCO Energy has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.29 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 11.80%. Equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VAALCO Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other VAALCO Energy news, CEO George W.M. Maxwell bought 10,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,208. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 25,764 shares of company stock worth $96,519 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

