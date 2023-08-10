Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,980,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,322,000 after purchasing an additional 52,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,589,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,411,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 442,162 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 346,834 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $77.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

