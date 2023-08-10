Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,311,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $56.42 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.