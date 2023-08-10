Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Insider Buys £19,864.67 in Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lindsay bought 16,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,864.67 ($25,386.16).

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

LON:VANQ opened at GBX 117.40 ($1.50) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 182.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.08 million, a PE ratio of 366.88 and a beta of 1.55. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a one year low of GBX 114.30 ($1.46) and a one year high of GBX 248.40 ($3.17).

Vanquis Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,687.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VANQ. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.37) target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Further Reading

