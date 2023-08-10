Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after acquiring an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $8,335,063,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 615,832 shares of company stock valued at $22,776,264 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $129.66 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GOOGL

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.