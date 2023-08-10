Vapotherm Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, August 18th (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, August 18th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, August 18th.

Vapotherm Stock Performance

NYSE:VAPO opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. Vapotherm has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -1.23.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vapotherm in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.