Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.24

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.24 and traded as low as C$17.08. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.40, with a volume of 7,929 shares.
Separately, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$78.14 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 13.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vecima Networks Inc. will post 1.3229167 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.18%.
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
