Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.48. Veracyte shares last traded at $27.39, with a volume of 304,012 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 9.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $90.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director John L. Bishop sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,432 shares of company stock worth $500,686. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCYT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Veracyte by 92,979.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,259,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,058,000 after acquiring an additional 35,221,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veracyte by 45.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after buying an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veracyte by 74.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,296,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,199,000 after purchasing an additional 978,487 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Veracyte by 121.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 575,949 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 380.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 530,310 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Stock Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72.

About Veracyte

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.