Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth $215,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Ceridian HCM stock opened at $72.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -808.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CDAY

Insider Transactions at Ceridian HCM

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $26,639.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,247,018.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,680 shares of company stock worth $2,665,333. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.