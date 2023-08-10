Versor Investments LP Acquires New Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $79.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $65.20. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 9.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

