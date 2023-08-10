Versor Investments LP Acquires New Stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the fourth quarter worth $16,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYCR shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, VNET Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $23.39 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. Analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

