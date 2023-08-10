Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 1,100 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.20.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ALB opened at $194.22 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.35 and its 200-day moving average is $223.80.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

