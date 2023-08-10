Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 5,300 Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SILK stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 11.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Activity at Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,987.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $32,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,663,501.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,587 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $145,770.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,987.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,656 shares of company stock worth $211,585. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. CL King assumed coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

