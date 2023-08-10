Versor Investments LP Boosts Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 6,788.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,025,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,090,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 734,306 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth $6,790,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Quanterix by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 463,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 260,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of QTRX opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $967.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

