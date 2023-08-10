Versor Investments LP Buys 900 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Xerox Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $15.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.68. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $19.40.
Xerox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently -58.14%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Suzan Morno-Wade sold 11,000 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $175,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,429 shares in the company, valued at $980,406.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Xerox
Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.
