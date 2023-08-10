Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 198.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Beyond Meat Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.