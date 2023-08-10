Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 198.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 999.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 756,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after purchasing an additional 688,059 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on BYND shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.78.
Beyond Meat Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:BYND opened at $12.82 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.12.
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Beyond Meat Company Profile
Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.
