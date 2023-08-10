Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 1,853 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 257,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth about $11,761,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,132,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $109.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $210.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $281,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

