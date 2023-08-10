Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 28,200 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $61,788,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,327,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,790,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 938,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,308,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.13. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young acquired 25,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,281.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASPN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

