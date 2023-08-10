Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 6,600 Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $56.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $735.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

In other news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $81,687.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

