Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 92,554 SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 92,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartRent during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SmartRent by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SmartRent by 224.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

In related news, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $210,166.41. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,244.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,918 shares of company stock worth $293,325. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SMRT opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. SmartRent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

